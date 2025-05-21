1 Rumored target may be perfect answer to fill Warriors' biggest offseason need

The Golden State Warriors could look to a proven veteran center to solve their long-running issues at the center position.

After the momentum the Golden State Warriors had built after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline, losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves could have been how the team envisioned the season ending. As they head into the offseason, there's one rumored target who could make a ton of sense considering the team's biggest need, and that's Brook Lopez.

Despite the success the Warriors sustained after the NBA All-Star break, the team did have one of the thinnest frontcourts in the league. Even despite Draymond Green's versatility and production, the Warriors could've used a strong presence at the center position during their playoff run. As he prepares to hit free agency, Lopez could emerge as a natural target for any veteran-laden team looking for a boost at the center position.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Lopez is one offseason target whom the Warriors can express interest in. Lopez, in the latter stages of his career, could be a gap solution for the Warriors next to Draymond. Banking on Lopez to stretch the floor and emerge as a rim-protecting center for one year wouldn't be the worst plan for the Warriors this summer, especially considering how much they may have to upgrade other positions, too.

Lopez is still productive for a 37-year-old and is coming off a season in which he averaged 13 points and five rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. In a small role, there's a reason to believe he could be a natural fit for Golden State, especially on a one-year deal.

The Golden State Warriors have work to do this offseason

Aside from trying to upgrade their depth in the frontcourt, the Warriors may have a lot of other work they must get done. They have to figure out how to proceed with Jonathan Kuminga, who will likely be a sign-and-trade candidate. After refusing to sign him last offseason and then not trading him at the deadline, the Warriors find themselves in danger of losing him for nothing in free agency.

In order to potentially avoid that disaster, the Warriors almost have to find a suitor that is willing to make a sign-and-trade work. In addition, the Warriors need to explore avenues to improve the depth of this team. One similarity between every squad that finds itself in the conference finals is their depth. If the Warriors want to reemerge next season as a legit championship threat, they're going to need to find a path to adding more depth to the roster.

That could be a lot easier said than done, but there's no question the Warriors will have their work cut out for them. If they're going to have any shot at winning another title with Steph Curry, they must push the right buttons this offseason. It might start with signing Lopez.