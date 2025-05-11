1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

New Orleans Pelicans

Sleeper summer trade target: DeMar DeRozan

The New Orleans Pelicans are in an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They could pivot toward a complete rebuilding of the roster, or they could end up adding a veteran difference-maker to try and salvage the build around Zion Williamson. Either way, it should make for an interesting offseason for the franchise. Much of their decision-making will likely hinge on what takes place at the 2025 NBA Draft, but there are options on the table for New Orleans this summer.

One of which could revolve around targeting a player like DeMar DeRozan. A player who could come in and immediately help this team win games right away, DeRozan should be on their radar. As a potential Brandon Miller replacement, DeRozan would give this team a small window to bounce back up the Western Conference standings right away, if that's something they're interested in doing.

New York Knicks

Sleeper summer trade target: Kevin Durant

The New York Knicks are sitting in a pretty strong position in their second-round playoff series against the defending champion Boston Celtics, but anything can still happen between now and the NBA Finals. If the Knicks either lose to the Celtics or in the next round, it could still leave a sour taste in their mouth to end the season. It could force the front office to, at the very least, explore the possibility of making another big move this summer.

One somewhat surprising move that the Knicks could make includes a pursuit of KD. It'd be a pretty bold move, and it would effectively nuke what the Knicks have going for them at the moment. But if they endure another premature playoff exit, I wouldn't be all that surprised if it's something they could end up pursuing. At the very least, it's one thing to keep a close eye on heading into the offseason.