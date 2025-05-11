1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Portland Trail Blazers

Sleeper summer trade target: Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers are on a good path, and while they have some personnel decisions of their own to sort through, there is one potential play that could make sense for the team heading into the NBA offseason. That revolves around a potential trade for Jonathan Kuminga. As the Blazers look to continue to build around their young core, Kuminga could be a potential good fit, especially if they end up moving on from Jerami Grant.

Kuminga is a player who has struggled of late to find his footing with the retooled Golden State Warriors and is not exactly hitting the restricted free agent market at the perfect time. With where his value is at the moment, there's a reason to believe that the Blazers could find a workable sign-and-trade deal that could end up working out for both sides. If Portland is ready to make a big gamble, Kuminga could be a natural target.

Sacramento Kings

Sleeper summer trade target: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

After losing De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Sacramento Kings were a mess down the stretch. Heading into the offseason, nothing is completely off the table for the Kings. However, if they want to keep Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento, you'd have to imagine that this is a team that is going to have to make a significant offseason move. What move they should make is not clear. Though, one potential sleeper trade target that could arise for the Kings is LaMelo Ball.

If the Kings want to target a playmaking guard to help fill the void that was left by Fox, Ball could, in many ways, be that player. I'm not sure Ball is at the level of Fox at this point in his career, but he's certainly talented. If the Kings are looking for some fan intrigue and star power, Ball could provide that if they make a bold move for him. It's certainly one name to keep a close eye on as the Hornets could explore some big changes of their own.