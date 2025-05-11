1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

San Antonio Spurs

Sleeper summer trade target: Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs are in a great position heading into the offseason. After the big move for De'Aaron Fox, the Spurs could be in a spot to make another big splash to help them emerge as an even bigger threat next season in the Western Conference. Looking to add another punch to their offensive game, Anfernee Simons is one potential target that could make a ton of sense for the team this summer.

Simons could emerge as the perfect sixth man for the Spurs next season as he would help take a ton of pressure off the scoring shoulders of Fox and Victor Wembanyama. Plus, a move for Simons wouldn't exactly cost a ton. In the final year of his contract, the Spurs can take a gamble on Simons, and if it does pay off this summer, San Antonio could probably easily give him the extension he's going to be looking for.

Toronto Raptors

Sleeper summer trade target: Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets

The overwhelming belief heading into the NBA offseason is that the Toronto Raptors' biggest need lies at the center position. The young Raptors need to find their long-term answer in the frontcourt. And if they can't find one with their top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, maybe they could scour the trade market in an attempt to do so. One sleeper trade target that could emerge for the Raptors this offseason is Mark Williams.

Williams is a young and extremely talented center who has been fairly productive and efficient when he's been healthy through the first few years of his career. Of course, the problem with the idea of Williams is that he's struggled with injuries time and time again over the past few seasons. If the Raptors believe he's put that in the past, he's certainly a talent who could feast in the team's system.