1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Utah Jazz

Sleeper summer trade target: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

There's a chance that the Utah Jazz can have a very productive offseason in which they emerge as a dark horse playoff threat in the Western Conference. If they can make the right selection with their projected top 4 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and then make a splash move in the offseason, this team is not far off from playoff contention, as many think. When it comes to a potential upgrade during the summer, maybe Domantas Sabonis could be somewhat of a sleeper trade target for the team.

Sabonis would give this team a strong boost in the frontcourt and a strong, consistent offensive force next to Lauri Markkanen. Jazz fans, picture this: Taking Dylan Harper with the second overall pick and then trading for Sabonis to give the team a lethal big 3 of Harper, Markkanen, and Sabonis.

Washington Wizards

Sleeper summer trade target: RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

The hope is that the Washington Wizards are able to land one of the top 3 picks to potentially take one of the generational talents in the 2025 NBA Draft class. In an ideal world, landing the No. 1 overall pick would be ideal. Cooper Flagg would be a great player to build around heading into the future. But no matter what talented rookie the Wizards end up taking, there's one sleeper trade target that could also make sense to complete their summer.

RJ Barrett, who could find himself on the outside looking in with the Toronto Raptors, could be a potential trade target for the Wizards. Barrett is still fairly young and could very much benefit from a complete change of scenery at this point in his career. With the Wizards, he'd get that fresh start and a strong role to try and resurrect his NBA career.