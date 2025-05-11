1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Brooklyn Nets

Sleeper summer trade target: Bradley Beal (draft capital), Phoenix Suns

Still in the very early stages of a full-blown rebuild, it'll be interesting to see how the Brooklyn Nets approach the offseason. Short of an unexpected pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is probably more of a pipe dream than anything, the Nets are probably going to play it safe this summer and continue to compile assets in an attempt to set them up for the future. If that's the route that they end up taking, you can't help but wonder if they'd be willing to trade for a player like Bradley Beal.

Even though he's passed his prime and not exactly a player who fits the upcoming timeline, it's the draft picks that would come with a trade of Beal that should interest the Nets. If they are indeed trying to compile as many future assets as they can, targeting a contract like Beal, a player no team is willing to acquire because of his salary, could end up being a smart move for the franchise.

Charlotte Hornets

Sleeper summer trade target: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

The Charlotte Hornets find themselves in an interesting position heading into the offseason. They're projected to have a top-four draft pick in a strong 2025 NBA Draft. But no matter what happens with their selection at the top of this draft, unless they find a way to secure the No. 1 pick and are able to select Cooper Flagg, I'd argue that this could be the right opportunity for this team to make a splash via trade.

One situation that the Hornets should keep a close eye on heading into the summer involves what will happen next between Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings. If Sabonis does end up hitting the trade block this summer, the Hornets are one team that should proactively be aggressive in this pursuit. There's a reason to believe that the Hornets could be one veteran consistent offensive player away from crashing the bottom half of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Maybe Sabonis is the player who gets them there.