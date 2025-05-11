1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Chicago Bulls

Sleeper summer trade target: Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

As the Chicago Bulls prepare to give Josh Giddey a huge contract this offseason, you can't help but wonder if the team could pursue another move to help give this team an added boost ahead of next year. If they want to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, you'd have to imagine that another move is almost necessary, and a big one at that. That's why I believe the Bulls should quietly have a player like Zion Williamson on their trade radar.

If the New Orleans Pelicans get to the point where they're ready to move on from Zion, the Bulls should be prepared to put on the full-court press. Even though Zion has had injury issues in the past, he's a superstar who would completely alter the outlook and narrative surrounding this team. He'd also give the franchise something they could finally be excited about, perhaps for the first time since the selection of Derrick Rose.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Sleeper summer trade target: Marcus Smart, Washington Wizards

With the potential need for some help in the backcourt, especially on the defensive end of the floor, I can't help but wonder if Marcus Smart could be a natural trade target for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the offseason. Even though Smart is not the player he was a few years ago in Boston, there's at least a small chance that he could get rejuvenated by playing on a contender like Cleveland.

As he prepares to enter the final year of his contract with the Washington Wizards, it would not be all that surprising if a team like the Cavs came in as a savior. If Smart wants to find a second wind in his career, it's probably going to come via a team like the Cavs stepping up and making the bold move for the former Defensive Player of the Year. It'd certainly be a huge risk, but could pay off in the long run.