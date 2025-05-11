1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Dallas Mavericks

Sleeper summer trade target: Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

With the uncertainty that surrounds the Dallas Mavericks heading into the offseason, it's almost impossible to predict what's going to lie ahead for this franchise in 2025-26. Kyrie Irving is injured and expected to miss the majority of the season, and if that is indeed the case, that puts a ton of pressure on Anthony Davis' shoulders. And that's not necessarily a good thing historically.

But that's why a potential trade for Cam Johnson could make all the sense in the world for the Mavs. Johnson could help on the offensive end of the floor until Kyrie is healthy and ready to return and when the Mavs are completely healthy, he could help this team emerge as a legit championship threat in the Western Conference. It's a trade that could help on several levels for the Mavs this season, and beyond.

Denver Nuggets

Sleeper summer trade target: Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings

Depending on how their playoff run ends, the Denver Nuggets may or may not explore a bold move this offseason. If the Nuggets do explore some big changes to their roster, there's one player who could reemerge as a potential target for the Nuggets, and that's Zach LaVine. He was linked to the team earlier this season, when they were going through their issues, and I can't help but wonder if the team could circle back to their previous interest.

If the Nuggets are looking to move on from Michael Porter Jr., which is no guarantee, and want to acquire a player who can find his own shot more efficiently, LaVine could be a potential target. He's not a perfect fit next to Jamal Murray, but it's something the team could end up working through. At this point, if the Nuggets do have a disappointing end to their season, they could use a bit of a shake-up.