1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Houston Rockets

Sleeper summer trade target: Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Over the last couple of months, there's been a ton of buzz surrounding the idea that the Houston Rockets are going to target a trade for Kevin Durant this offseason. However, that may not exactly be in the cards. KD doesn't really fit Houston's timeline, and I'm not even sure the Rockets are one star player away from championship contention. There should be real hesitation from the front office in making that type of move.

On the other hand, I can't help but wonder if a sleeper target that could emerge for Houston this offseason is Tyler Herro. He's a player who would fit what the Rockets need and would add a level of consistency in the backcourt that they don't currently have with Jalen Green. If the Rockets are looking to get better offensively, Herro could be the exact piece they may be missing in the backcourt.

Indiana Pacers

Sleeper summer trade target: Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

As the Indiana Pacers looked like a formidable Eastern Conference contender, there is one big question that will await this team heading into the offseason: What will the plan be for Myles Turner as he prepares to hit free agency? In a perfect world, the Pacers would be able to re-sign him and keep this momentum moving forward heading into next season, no matter how their playoff run ends.

However, the NBA doesn't operate in a perfect world. But if the Pacers wanted to keep a difference-making center on a cheaper contract, perhaps Nic Claxton is a potential trade target that would make sense for Indiana. He may not be as complete of a player as Turner is, but he does possess the athleticism and rim-protecting ability that make Turner so good on the defensive end of the floor.