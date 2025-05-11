1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

LA Clippers

Sleeper summer trade target: Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Even though their postseason run didn't end as perhaps they believed it would, especially with the momentum that the team was able to build during the final stretch of the season, the LA Clippers are in a good spot heading into the summer. The question is, how can the team emerge as an even bigger threat in the Western Conference next season? That's a difficult question to answer. Nevertheless, there is one potential trade target that could make sense.

As Jerami Grant's trade value took a hit this past season, I can't help but wonder if he could emerge as a potential attainable target for the Clippers. As a player who could help this team take another step forward next season, Grant could be the exact type of upgrade that LA should be exploring this summer. If the Clippers are going to get over the hump in the next year or two, they need to go all-in with this type of move.

Los Angeles Lakers

Sleeper summer trade target: Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

After a relatively strong regular season, even despite the blockbuster mid-season move to swap Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers kind of flamed out in the NBA Playoffs. They were upset by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round and looked like a team that remained a big piece away from emerging as any type of championship contender in the Western Conference.

Heading into the offseason, the Lakers are probably going to need to make a healthy level splash if they're going to be a real threat in the West next season. One potential trade target that may be considered a great fit on the team is Myles Turner. A move for Turner would be complicated because it would have to be a sign-and-trade, and Los Angeles would have to create space to fit him in the cap. However, the idea of a Luka, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Turner core four is quite intriguing.