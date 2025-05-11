1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Memphis Grizzlies

Sleeper summer trade target: Kevin Durant

With how their season ended, it's anyone's guess what the Memphis Grizzlies will end up doing this summer. As the questions surrounding Ja Morant's future with the team continue to mount, it's impossible to predict if the Grizzlies are going to take a step forward or back this summer. If they do want to continue to build around Morant and this core, targeting Kevin Durant could emerge as an intriguing option for the team.

When discussing possible landing spots for KD, the Grizzlies aren't one of the natural suitors. However, with a clear need to add a strong supporting star next to Morant, perhaps KD is a player who could emerge as a great fit. The addition of KD could give this team the boost it needs heading into next season, and it would take significant pressure off Morant's shoulders.

Miami Heat

Sleeper summer trade target: Jalen Green

No matter how much this franchise attempts to salvage their season through PR avenues, the 2024-25 NBA campaign will be remembered as nothing short of a disaster for the Miami Heat. They made the postseason, but were embarrassed in their first-round playoff matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They need a superstar to lead Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, and there's no clear path toward landing one.

The next best thing for the franchise would involve adding another young, talented player who could blossom into a star in the future. That's why, instead of an established star like Kevin Durant, the Heat should be looking to target a player like Jalen Green via trade this offseason. Can you imagine the possible strides that Green could make in his game in the Heat's developmental system? It could be a match made in basketball heaven.