1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Milwaukee Bucks

Sleeper summer trade target: Daniel Gafford

It's admittedly going to be difficult for the Milwaukee Bucks to significantly improve the roster this summer. They don't have cap space, don't have many tradable players on their roster, and no young blue-chip prospects to lean on. Looking to upgrade the center position, with the uncertainty revolving around Brook Lopez's future with the team, Daniel Gafford could emerge as a potential trade target for Milwaukee this summer.

Gafford has quietly had a strong stint over the past season and a half with the Dallas Mavericks. However, as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract, the Mavs could find themselves in a situation where they're ready to hand over the full-time center duties to Dereck Lively II. Trading Gafford would be a clear sign of that, and it could make sense for Milwaukee to get in on that sweepstakes if it takes place this offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Sleeper summer trade target: Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't have the regular-season success that perhaps many expected them to have this past season, they have still managed to emerge as a real threat in the NBA Playoffs. They could very well make it back to the Western Conference Finals again, even as the sixth seed. Heading into the offseason, many will be calling the Wolves to make a bold move for a star player. And they probably should.

However, one underrated trade target that could emerge for the Wolves is Collin Sexton. The Wolves could use a reliable backup point guard in the backcourt, and while Sexton is far from a natural lead guard, he has proven that he is a capable rotation player in this league. The addition of Sexton would quietly be a smart move for the Wolves as they look for ways to improve the roster.