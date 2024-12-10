11 Rising NBA stars who deserve to be first-time All-Star selections in 2025

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

STATS: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 48% FG, 42% 3PT

For as much of an inconsistent start to the season as it has been for the Miami Heat, if there's been one saving grace for the team so far this year, it's been the play of Tyler Herro. Off to the best start of his career, Herro is playing like an All-Star level player for the Heat this season. In many ways, he's been the best and most consistent player on the team. While that's part of the Heat's overall issues, you can't blame Herro for that. When the team has needed him to step up in a big way, Herro has gone a long way in answering the call.

Herro is one of the biggest reasons why the Heat is currently over .500 at this point in the season and if it wasn't for his play this year, this is a Miami team that would be in a lot more trouble than they currently find themselves in. The biggest concern I'd have for Herro's All-Star chances is whether he's going to get enough respect from across the league. Because he plays in Miami, there could be a strong fan vote but his All-Star fate could come down to whether he is respected by his peers and the media. With the narrative that has surrounded him over the past couple of seasons, that's far from a guarantee.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

STATS: 24 PTS, 9 AST, 7 REB, 46%FG

Even though the Detroit Pistons have made the huge jump in the standings that perhaps would constitute an ideal start to the season, this is a team that is very much improved. That can't be disputed at this point. One of the big reasons why is the health and improvement of Cade Cunningham so far this season. Cunningham has been able to avoid the injury bug this year and his impact on the Pistons can't be overlooked. In 21 games played, Cunningham is averaging 24 points, nine assists, and seven boards per game.

Cunningham is finally looking like the complete and versatile player the Pistons believed they were getting when he entered the league. Cunningham is Detroit's leading scorer, leading the team in assists, and the second most productive rebounder on the team. He's been a huge force on the Pistons and it's hard to imagine where this team would be right now if it wasn't for the leadership and contributions for Cunningham.