11 Rising NBA stars who deserve to be first-time All-Star selections in 2025

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

STATS: 24 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB, 47% FG

When Paolo Banchero went down with an injury just five games into the regular season, there were concerns about how the Orlando Magic would be able to survive in the Eastern Conference. The answer to those concerns was Franz Wagner. With Banchero out, Wagner didn't waste any time assuming the role of the leader of the team. In the time he played without Banchero, Wagner was playing at an All-Star level and helped keep the Magic afloat in the East standings. Of course, that was until an injury took him out.

Projected to miss the next four weeks, if there's anything that could stand in the way of his All-Star consideration, it's this injury. I'm afraid that if Wagner does end up missing the next month, or more, it's going to make it that much easier to overlook his contributions to the Magic this season. Orlando is at its best when both Wagner and Banchero are healthy and playing at their peak. Through 25 games this season, that's exactly what we were seeing from Wagner. If it wasn't for the injury, I'd say Wagner was on an All-Star trajectory. Now, somewhat understandably, that's all in jeopardy.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

STATS: 24 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 48% FG

It was borderline surprising when Victor Wembanyama didn't get an NBA All-Star nod last season. Nevertheless, I'd be even more shocked if he didn't get the call this season. Wemby did get off to a slow start to this season but that is very much behind him. Wemby has shaken that slow start to the season off and is back on a superstar trajectory. Wemby is averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds on nearly 50 percent shooting from the field. He's also arguably the best defensive player in the league right now.

Unless an injury occurs, Wemby is going to get his first NBA All-Star nod this season and, if I had to guess, he's probably going to be named to the next 10 All-Star teams (at the very least). It was borderline criminal that Wemby wasn't named to the All-Star team last season. That will not be the case this year as the argument could be made that he's the second-best big in the NBA. The scariest part about Wemby's game is the fact that he's barely scratching the surface of the player he can be at his peak.