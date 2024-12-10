11 Rising NBA stars who deserve to be first-time All-Star selections in 2025

Norman Powell, LA Clippers

STATS: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 49% 3PT

Once it became clear that the LA Clippers would have to start the season without Paul George (who left in free agency) and Kawhi Leonard (sidelined due to injury), it was only natural to assume that struggles were going to arise for the team. However, the Clippers have quietly managed to survive the losses of two key players to start the season. The Clippers have remained afloat in the Western Conference standings and are currently sitting as a top 6 team in the standings. One of the bigger reasons why is the play of Norman Powell this season.

Powell has been a pleasant surprise for the Clippers. With PG gone and Kawhi out, the Clippers needed someone to step up in a big way next to James Harden. Powell has done that and then some so far this season. Powell is easily having the best season of his career thus far and he's playing so well that it's only natural for him to be getting some All-Star love. I'm not sure if he's popular enough or respected enough across the league to get enough votes but there's no question Powell is currently playing at an All-Star level so far this season.

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

STATS: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 46% FG

At last year's NBA Trade Deadline, RJ Barrett was traded to the Toronto Raptors. And it's almost as if being traded to his hometown unlocked another level of development for Barret. During the 50-plus combined games that he's played in Toronto, he's looked like a completely different player. At this point, the argument could be made that he's currently playing at an All-Star level and that he should get some consideration to be named to his first All-Star team. Whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen, but the production is certainly there for Barrett.

If the country of Canada can get behind him, Barrett could have a good chance to get enough fan votes to really get him in the conversation to be named to the All-Star team. And with the way that he's been playing on the court so far this season, there's reason to believe that he'll get the necessary respect from his peers and coaches. Playing in Toronto will certainly give Barrett a real shot to make his first All-Star team. However, considering how deep the East is, it won't be an easy task to pull off. At this point, though, he's certainly deserving.