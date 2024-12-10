11 Rising NBA stars who deserve to be first-time All-Star selections in 2025

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

STATS: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 37% 3PT

The Charlotte Hornets have lost eight of their last nine games and appear on track to finish with another top-10 pick in the NBA Draft. However, if there has been any silver lining for the team this season, it's been the play of Brandon Miller. In his second season in the league, Miller is truly breakout out as a star. Forget a sophomore slump, Miller is quietly having a breakout year. And specifically in his last 10 games played, it's almost as if Miller has taken his game to an entirely different level. In the last 10 games, Miller is averaging 27 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 42 percent shooting from the field.

Even though the Hornets aren't getting the overall team results that perhaps they want, there's no question that Miller is making the jump to stardom. And it's only a matter of time before the rest of the league begins to realize just how dominant he can be on the offensive end of the floor. I'm not sure if he'll get the votes to earn his first All-Star appearance this season but there's no question he certainly has the production to garner some consideration. Miller has quietly been a great offensive player this season for the Hornets.

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

STATS: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 51% FG

If the Oklahoma City Thunder are as great as they seem to be, it would be foolish for them to only get one All-Star nod this season. With Chet Holmgren out until at least January or perhaps even February, there's a strong cast to be made that Jalen Williams should be the player that gets the second All-Star selection for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is as sure as it gets when it comes to the Western Conference All-Star team but I'd argue that Williams does deserve some love for how productive and important he's become for the team.

At this point in his career, there's an argument to be made that he might be the best two-way wing player in the league. Williams doesn't get the amount of love and recognition he deserves but there's no question he's become a vital part of OKC's success. In this third season, it's about time Williams begins to get the level of respect he deserves. Williams is a worthy All-Star selection. The question is, will he get enough votes in what can be (at times) a glorified popularity contest?