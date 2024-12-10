11 Rising NBA stars who deserve to be first-time All-Star selections in 2025

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

STATS: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 51% FG

After enjoying a breakout season during his third year in the league, Jalen Johnson has managed to take his game to an entirely different level so far this season. Through 23 games played, Johnson is averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists per game on efficient shooting numbers. He's been a huge boost to the Atlanta Hawks so far this season and even though they continue to show much inconsistencies, this is a team that could be anyone on any given night. That much was evidenced by the team beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back games earlier this year.

Like many other players on this list, it remains to be seen if Johnson will get enough votes to get an All-Star nod but it's clear the production is good enough. Johnson may be a year away from seeing consistent respect from the rest of the league, but he's certainly on the right path. And if the Hawks continue to surprise teams in the East this season, you can bet that Johnson is going to be a big reason why.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

STATS: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 56% FG

Through the first 25 games of the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the league. And if this trend is going to continue as the voting for the NBA All-Star teams opens, I'd have to think that the Cavs are going to get plenty of attention. Donovan Mitchell is probably a shoo-in to get one All-Star nod and with the way he's played so far this season, Darius Garland is a good bet too. But I'd also suggest that Evan Mobley should get some consideration as well.

Mobley is having the best year of his career thus far, averaging 18 points and nine rebounds per game on good shooting percentages. He's been a huge lift for the Cavs this season and is playing excellent on both ends of the floor. The Cavs wouldn't be in the position they find themselves in if it wasn't for the contributions of Mobley this season. The Mobley leap is what makes this team special. In his fourth season, it finally appears as if it's all coming to fruition for Cleveland.