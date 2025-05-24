11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

Ja Morant gets a fresh start alongside Devin Booker in Phoenix

Since the Memphis Grizzlies' disastrous end to the season, there have been whispers about the possibility of the team trading Ja Morant. Even though they haven't openly said it, the writing is on the wall. Considering that Morant has regressed in each of the last two seasons, the idea of trading him is not that outlandish. If it were to happen, it wouldn't be all that surprising with how the last two years have ended for the Grizzlies. All that said, I'm still not sure it would be the right move.

In the event that the Grizzlies did want to trade Morant, it would indicate a real shift in philosophy for the franchise moving forward. If Memphis were to trade Morant, it would mean that the team is probably heading down a rebuilding path. On the other hand, Morant would probably want to be traded for a contender. I can't imagine he would have much interest in joining a rebuilding situation if he's leaving Memphis.

One intriguing team that could emerge as a potential landing spot for Morant is the Phoenix Suns. As a team that will hopefully be exploring big changes during the offseason, acquiring a new young star to build around Devin Booker could be enticing. A Morant-Booker backcourt would immediately emerge as one of the best in the league. How the Suns would pull off such a deal with limited assets is anyone's guess.

Maybe they make this a huge blockbuster deal in which they trade Kevin Durant to a third or fourth team and then use the draft capital they get in that trade to send over to Memphis to free up Morant? Hey, it's an idea. But, for many reasons, the idea of Morant and Booker playing next to each other would be increasingly interesting. Would Phoenix be able to figure out how to get a deal done?