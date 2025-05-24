11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

OKC Thunder's endgame leads to Giannis Antetokounmpo

From all indications, it does seem as if the Oklahoma City Thunder are finally going to get over the hump and win the NBA Championship. However, if something does drastically change between now and the end of the season, it could open the door for a big move this offseason for OKC. If the Thunder does fall short of winning a title this season, I can't help but wonder if that may prompt the team to cash in all the assets that they've been compiling over the years for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Even though he still technically hasn't requested a trade, the overwhelming belief across the league is that he's going to eventually hit the trade block this summer. If that does end up happening and there ends up being a bidding war for his services, the Thunder are going to be atop the list of teams that could offer the most for him. Whether they'd be willing to put every one of their future assets on the table for Giannis remains to be seen. If they wanted to, there's not another team in the league that could outbid them.

Giannis on the Thunder would be a cheat code. Even if the Thunder had to part ways with one of their premier young prospects, they'd still be one of the most lethal teams in the league. The duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis would probably be the best in the league. They'd have two legit MVP candidates who are also in their prime. I can't think of another team that would even come close to that level of talent in their top two players.

All this could be moot if the Thunder wins it all this season. If they were to win a championship this season, I can't imagine they would have much urgency to make such a big move. But, then again, maybe they would. I guess we'll never know for sure until we get to the offseason. In theory, Giannis to OKC does make a lot of sense for how they've been trending as a franchise over the last few years.