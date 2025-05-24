11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

The Orlando Magic get a star playmaker with bold move for Trae Young

Now that the season has concluded, it's pretty safe to say that this year didn't pan out exactly as perhaps the Orlando Magic were hoping it would. Taking a bit of a step back during the 2024-25 NBA season, it will be interesting to see how aggressively the Magic approaches the offseason. Will they look to make a big splash to help supplement their young, exciting core of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner? If so, what approach will they take?

Will the Magic look to use their first-round picks to trade for proven star to help this team take the necessary step forward next season? To be quite honest, anything and everything could very well be on the table for the Magic this summer. One intriguing move that may or may not be available for Orlando to make revolves around trading for an establisehd playmaker that will raise the ceiling for this team next year. One player who would certainly move the needle for Orlando is Trae Young.

Again, much of this possibility depends on whether the Atlanta Hawks would even be on board with trading Young. At least for now, we don't know the answer to that question. However, if they are open to the idea of trading Young, the Magic would be a fascinating landing spot. In theory, Young would be an excellent addition next to Banchero and Wagner, and he'd certainly play a huge role in taking significant pressure off their shoulders next season.

If the Magic can find a way to emerge next season with a big 3 of Young, Banchero, and Wagner, it would be impossible not to consider Orlando a very real contender in the Eastern Conference. Sure, you'd have to wonder if their supporting is good enough to keep up with the likes of the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics (when Jayson Tatum is back), but it'd be a great foundation for a potential championship build in the future.