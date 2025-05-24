11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

Lauri Markkanen teams up with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota

If there's one thing the Minnesota Timberwolves have quickly learned through their first two games against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, it's that they're going to need a stronger supporting cast around Anthony Edwards if they're going to get over the final hump in the postseason. More specifically, the Wolves may need to target a star player this offseason if they're going to expect to match up with the likes of the Thuner and other serious championship contenders in the future.

Even though it could prove to be a difficult task for the Wolves to pull off a significant trade for a star player this offseason because of the limited assets they have at their disposal, there's one player who could make a ton of sense for the team. It's Lauri Markkanen. For several reasons, Markkanen could be a natural trade candidate this offseason. With the future for the Utah Jazz looking as bleak as ever, you can't help but wonder if now is the time for Utah to explore a trade of Markkanen.

At 28 years old, Markkanen would be better served on a contending team and not one that is still in the early stages of a rebuild. If the Jazz are serious about continuing down a slow rebuilding process, it only makes sense for them to trade Markkanen. If so, the Wolves could be a beneficiary of such a move. Markkanen could be a great help to Edwards, and he could be the player the Wolves need to get over the hump in the Western Conference.

In theory, Markkanen would be a good fit next to Edwards, and if the Wolves are unsure about Julius Randle's future with the team, this is one of those moves that would make even more sense. If Minnesota is going to win a championship in the next couple of years, it's going to have to make a move for a secondary star. Maybe this is finally the offseason where Markkanen is genuinely shopped by the Jazz.