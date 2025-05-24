11 Wild NBA offseason trades that absolutely need to happen this summer

Kevin Durant emerges as final piece for the New York Knicks

Even though I do believe that the Oklahoma City Thunder are probably going to the championship, the New York Knicks aren't entirely out of the championship picture just yet. But if (or when) the Knicks fall short of winning a title this season, there's reason to believe that they could enter the offseason in hopes of making a splash move via trade. One very realistic target for any team that feels close to winning a title could be Kevin Durant.

If the Phoenix Suns move forward with trading KD, the Knicks, if they fall short of winning a title, are probably going to be one of the few teams that would explore a trade for him. I'm not sure if the Knicks are a KD short of winning a title, but he'd certainly add a different level to their roster that they don't have. Even at his advanced age, KD is still one of the more dynamic offensive players in the league.

If the Knicks lose in the conference finals and feel the need to add an offensive-minded wing to help the team take another step forward next season, KD could be a natural fit. Plus, with just one year left on his contract, he wouldn't be that costly of a deal to make. In theory, KD would be an excellent fit next to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. If they could make the deal while also keeping Josh Hart, it would be a feasible move for New York (even if it came at the cost of Mikal Bridges) to make.

The Knicks have been making all-in moves for the past two offseasons now. If they fall short of winning a championship this year, you'd have to imagine they're going to try to make another bold move this summer. Trading for KD is not something that would be completely surprising from the Knicks.