NBA Power Rankings: Lakers eyeing big move; Clippers are broken?
4. Milwaukee Bucks
It’s been an inconsistent start to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks. But that’s not all that surprising considering they’re bringing Khris Middleton along slowly and Damian Lillard is still getting used to playing on such a talented team. Some will view that as a cause for concern but there’s no reason for the Bucks to be playing at their peak in November. The Bucks should be playing the slow game.
Once Lillard and Middleton get their feet under them, the Bucks will have the potential to be the most balanced team in the league. For now, the Bucks have to simply trust the process and hope that Adrian Griffin was the right hire as the team’s new head coach. If there’s one thing the Bucks should be concerned about, it’s on the defensive end of the floor.
The Bucks have a bottom-10 defense in the league through the first few weeks of the season. If they’re going to be a real contender to win the title, that is going to need to change dramatically. I this point, though, it’s not time to panic.