2025 NBA Draft: Tobi Lawal is primed to become the biggest steal of this class

Get to know Tobi Lawal as he could end up becoming one of the bigger steals from the 2025 NBA Draft class.

The United Kingdom has rarely produced elite basketball talent despite having a storied history of the sport. But right now, an exciting new generation is emerging. From 24-year-old Tosan Evbuomwan proving himself as a gem for the Brooklyn Nets after impressive performances in the G-League to Quinn Ellis catching the eye in Italy and Obinna Ekufu emerging as an exciting prospect at the Adidas Next Generation tournament earlier this year.

The biggest UK prospect of the lot might just be Tobi Lawal, though, who could become an absolute steal in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class. While all the focus has been on Cooper Flag, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and V. J. Edgecombe (and perhaps rightfully so), Lawal has slipped under the radar despite his awe-inspiring performances for Virginia Tech.

Who is Tobi Lawal?

Born in London, Lawal caught the eye in Southwark before being spotted as a teenager and making the trip across to the United States. In his freshman and sophomore years, Lawal posted some impressive numbers for VCU before committing to play his junior year at VT where he's grown from strength to strength.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Lawal thrives around the rim. He's got sublime technical abilities and an immense athletic prowess with an impressive 49-and-a-half-inch vertical. He's averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.

His height combined with his speed and immense vertical leap makes him a huge threat at both ends of the court. He's averaging close to five defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds, which makes him a real threat off the glass with his ability to both reprise possession for his team and create second opportunities at the offensive end.

He has caught the eye with his impressive dunks, and his offensive work has room to develop. On the ball, Lawal can be better and quicker. But his off-the-ball work and movement make up for it. He's already got a frame that's ready for the NBA. There are areas of his game that he can polish. He's certainly not a finished article at 22 years old, but he's definitely prepared for the next step and should declare for the NBA draft.

If he does, there is a potential steal for a prospective team in the league. With all the focus on the more popular names of the draft, Lawal could be a really strong selection lower down on the list with the potential to make everyone wonder why he wasn't picked sooner. And if he continues his development he could be the leading star of a new golden era of British basketball.