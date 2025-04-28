3 Monumental changes the Memphis Grizzlies should consider this summer

There are three huge changes that the Memphis Grizzlies may have to consider this offseason if they want to take another step forward as a franchise.

The Memphis Grizzlies had an unceremonious ending to their 2024-25 NBA season. What started out as a promising campaign would end on quite a disappointing note - from firing head coach Taylor Jenkins to being swept out of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nevertheless, as the Grizzlies begin to prepare for the NBA offseason, the chance for big changes is on the horizon.

As the decision-makers in Memphis begin to craft out what may need to be done this offseason in order to reemerge next season as an even bigger threat in the Western Conference, I can't help but wonder if this is finally the summer where the Grizzlies begin to truly shake up their roster. Heading into the offseason, we explore three monumental changes the Grizzlies must consider.

Trading Ja Morant

Let's start with the elephant in the Grizzlies' locker room: Ja Morant. For the past two seasons, Morant has been somewhat of a disappointment for the franchise. Two years ago (or last season), he missed the start of the season because of a suspension, and then when he did return, he only played in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury. This past season, Morant missed 30-plus regular-season games and never quite looked like his superstar self.

During the 2024-25 NBA season, Morant has had his least productive and inefficient season in four years. The big question the Grizzlies must answer is whether or not Morant can be a face of the franchise type of star for the team. Can the Grizzlies win with Morant as their best player? In the past, the answer to that question was a resounding yes. However, you can't help but wonder if that sentiment has changed at all in the past two seasons.

If it has, it will only open the door to the potential for a trade of Morant this offseason. I'm not saying the Grizzlies should trade Morant, but it's certainly a conversation the front office will need to have this offseason.

Realize the supporting cast around Morant isn't good enough

But if the Grizzlies aren't ready to give up on Morant, and they very well may not be, that leads to another question or big decision the team needs to make. It revolves around whether the supporting cast around Morant is good enough or not. And if the Grizzlies believe that Morant is a good enough star to win with, then that means something isn't right with Memphis' supporting cast. Something has to give for the Grizzlies' lack of success over the last few seasons. And if it isn't Morant, it has to be the supporting cast.

If the Grizzlies do come to that conclusion, that means the team should pursue an upgrade around Morant. I'm not sure if that's trading Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., a few draft picks, or a combination of them in an attempt to add another proven star next to Morant, but something has to change if the Grizzlies want to take another step forward in their development as a possible contender.

The Grizzlies need a change. They can't afford to run it back next season. And if it's not going to come at the top with Morant, that means it almost certainly has to come with the variables around him.

Choosing between Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama

Finally, one of the bigger decisions that the Grizzlies will also need to make this offseason revolves around having to choose between Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama. Jackson Jr. is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and Aldama will hit the free-agency market during the summer.

Realistically speaking, especially if the Grizzlies may want to upgrade the roster around Morant, giving both big-money contracts, which they're going to demand on the open market, may not be a smart route for the team. For salary purposes, there's a very real chance the Grizzlies may have to pick one to pay. On the surface, the clear answer may be Jackson Jr. However, it also may not be that simple if Memphis doesn't believe Jackson Jr. can be a consistent No. 2 or 3 option next to Morant.

The Grizzlies have some big decisions to make this offseason, and none of them will be easy. This is one of those summers where Memphis needs to be completely honest and transparent with itself if it wants to make that final jump to championship contention.