3 NBA Draft prospects that boosted draft stock in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Houston guard Milos Uzan may not have eye-popping stats, but he plays a crucial role as the starting point guard for the top-seeded team in the Midwest region. The Oklahoma transfer has been a key piece to Houston's season, showcasing his efficient playmaking ability. That much was very evident in the team's first-round game.

In his first NCAA Tournament game, Uzan helped lead Houston past 16-seed SIUE with 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists in just 23 minutes. Despite the limited playing time, he was able to show his ability to control the game, score at a consistent rate, and adapt to the high pressure of the NCAA tournament.

Uzan's skill set resembles that of veteran NBA point guard Mike Conley. Relying on elite playmaking, scoring ability, and unique touch around the rim rather than with crazy athleticism. His ability to control the game, finish with both hands, and be a playmaker makes him a player to watch in mock drafts.