3 NBA Draft prospects that boosted draft stock in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

As the spotlight remains on Cooper Flagg's historic season, his recent ankle sprain forced Duke to find other contributors. Tyrese Proctor was a huge impact in this – helping lead Duke to an ACC Tournament Championship without the AP All-American in Flagg.

In Duke's dominant 93-49 win over 16-seed Mount St. Mary's in the first round on Friday, Proctor delivered a game-high 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 6-of-8 from three. The third-year guard from Sydney, Australia is only 20 years old, having reclassified in high school to enter college a year early.

Since arriving at Duke, Proctor has steadily improved, elevating his game across major stat categories. While his assists declined with Flagg handling more playmaking duties, his other stats have improved and continue to rise.

As the NCAA Tournament progresses, all of these prospects will have a chance to solidify themselves as true NBA prospects. Strong outings on college basketball's biggest stage could elevate draft stocks and set players up for being drafted earlier in June.