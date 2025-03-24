3 NBA Draft prospects who definitely boosted their draft stock in the round of 32

Walter Clayton Jr., Guard, Florida

Walter Clayton Jr. has lived up to expectations so far in this tournament, proving scouts right with what he has done so far. In the second round of the NCAA tournament against two-time defending champion UConn, he delivered 23 points, three rebounds, and shot 5-of-8 from three-point range.

One thing that stood out in the nail-biter was his ability to elevate his game when it came down to crunch time. In the final five minutes, Clayton scored a quick 10 points for the Gators. This showed his bag of scoring tricks – hitting contested shot after contested shot. This would help Florida seal their Sweet 16 bid. Showing what he can do in high-pressure environments.

Clayton's quick release and ability to make shots that aren't open for most shooters make him a dangerous scorer. However, he is an undersized shooting guard at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. Improving his playmaking skills and transitioning into a reliable guard who can play at the one or the two could be another way to raise his value.

As the NBA Draft approached in June, each of these players has the potential to continue elevating their draft stock and secure a roster spot at the next level. Their performances would be worth noting while watching the NCAA Tournament in upcoming weeks.