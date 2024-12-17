4 Highly-touted NBA Rookies who have been the biggest teases this season

Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves

Because of how much the Minnesota Timberwolves believed in Rob Dillingham at the 2024 NBA Draft, he had to be included on this list considering he's only played in a handful of games so far this season. It's important to note that the Wolves gave up an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a pick swap to jump up to No. 8 in the NBA Draft. They used the selection to take Rob Dillingham, a player the team believed would help solve some of their depth issues.

So far this season, Dillingham has not carved out a consistent role for the Wolves. That's the biggest reason he has to be considered one of the biggest teases from this year's draft class. Minnesota made Dillingham out to be a potential missing piece for the team. He's barely seeing the floor so far this season and Minnesota has the same depth issues they couldn't overcome late in the playoffs last year.

What to expect from Rob Dillingham down the stretch?

In an ideal world, the expectation for Dillingham down the stretch would be for him to break into the Wolves' rotation to carve out the role that many believed he could fill this year. At least for now, he hasn't been able to do that. The big question is whether he can this season. That remains to be seen but in the small time that he's been able to find the floor, he's left a bit to be desired as a contributor. And the biggest problem with his development is that the Wolves don't necessarily have the luxury to give him the developmental playing time that he may need.

The Wolves are trying to get to a point where they're competing for a championship again. If Dillingham isn't ready to be a useful player in the rotation, he's simply not going to get minutes. Minnesota does have a depth issue and, theoretically, it made sense for Dillingham to come in and play a role right away. It just hasn't played out that way.

Dillingham is averaging four points per game on efficient shooting this season. He just hasn't gotten the opportunity to prove his worth, likely because the Wolves know he's not ready yet. Maybe they're giving him the first half of the season to get his feet under him before unleashing him during the second half of the year.