4 Huge winners, 3 colossal losers after chaotic 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

Utah Jazz - Loser

I don't think people understand just how much the Utah Jazz had riding on finishing with a top 4 pick in this year's NBA Draft. With the potential for 3-4 generational talents atop this year's draft class, the Jazz, who finished with the worst record in the NBA, were going to have the opportunity to take a big step forward next season. However, dropping outside the top 4 to No. 5, Utah finds itself with its back against the wall once again.

There's no question that the Jazz is still going to be able to get a good player with the No. 5 pick. But there's certainly going to be much more of a risk with whoever they take. To be quite honest, there's not a ton of difference from a talent perspective between who the Jazz may take at No. 5 vs. who they could take at 14. It will all be about making the right selection, but there's no question the level of difficulty just got a lot tougher.

Dallas Mavericks - Winner

It should come as no surprise that the Dallas Mavericks are one of the big winners after the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. Especially after the season they had, in which they decided to trade Luka Doncic, it's almost as if the basketball gods were kind to them. I'm not sure if it makes the Luka trade easier to swallow, but fans have to be excited about the possibilities that a trio of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, and Anthony Davis can offer.

If Flagg is the player many believe he is, the Mavs are going to draft a perennial All-Star forward with the potential to develop into a superstar one day. It hasn't been a smooth last few months for the Mavs, but the gift of Flagg will certainly get the fans excited about the future again.