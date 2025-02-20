4 NBA contenders who could win the championship, 6 pretenders who can't

NBA playoff predictions based on the results of the data

Which NBA team(s) could be exception this season?

If I had to pick a couple of teams that I could envision being the exception to this formula this season, similar to what we saw from the Dallas Mavericks last season, I'd probably lean toward the Milwaukee Bucks or Los Angeles Lakers. The Bucks have been inconsistent for much of this season but with the talent they have on their roster, this is a team that has the capability to get hot any any given moment. Would it be unreasonable to believe that the Bucks could get hot over the final stretch of the season and make a deep run in the NBA playoffs? Not exactly.

The same could probably be said about the Los Angeles Lakers. After the trade for Luka Doncic, it's certainly changed the outlook for this team. They're not as well-balanced as they probably were with Anthony Davis but, at the same time, the argument can be made that their ceiling did rise with such a move. If Luka and LeBron James can remain healthy down the stretch, I'm not sure there are many West contenders that will want to see the Lakers in a potential seven-game series.

As a last note, I'd also throw in a team like the Golden State Warriors that could end up bucking the trend over the final stretch of the season and into the postseason. They just added Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline and because of it, this is a completely different team than the one that started the season. At the very least, they're a team to keep a close eye on.

Which team will win the 2025 NBA Championship?

With the data we collected based on this formula, it does seem as if the NBA Championship is probably going to come down to four teams - the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks. When it came to the formula, the Celtics were the one team that met all three qualifications. That tells me the data suggests they're going to be the heavy favorites to win it all again this season. Does that mean that's exactly what will happen? No, but, at least on paper, that's probably the team that should win the title.

My prediction, based on the eye test and using this formula as a bit of added information is that the Celtics will repeat as NBA Champions. Deep down, I believe that the Celtics are coasting a bit during the regular season. If that is indeed the case, that should be scary to hear. The Celtics might be in cruise control during the regular season and are still on pace to win close to 60 games. We know what this team's ceiling is when they're healthy and engaged. I believe we're going to see more of that down the stretch and into the postseason en route to their second-straight NBA Championship.