4 Non-Giannis superstars Spurs should target via trade with No. 2 overall pick

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

At the start of last offseason, there were whispers that Lauri Markkanen could be on the move. Even though he didn't end up being traded and, instead, signed a long-term extension with the team, you can't help but wonder if things have begun to shift in the other direction already. After the Utah Jazz took an unfortunate tumble in the NBA Draft Lottery and will now be picking outside the top 4, it's hard to envision this franchise taking a player who is going to make a huge, immediate impact this season.

That means the 2025-26 NBA season could be another long campaign for the Jazz and Markkanen. At some point, with Markkanen being 27 years old, the Jazz is going to have to make some difficult decisions about his future with the team. No decision will be easy, but the argument could be made that Utah may be better off by trading Markkanen, especially if there are no clear paths toward building around him.

If the Jazz does come to that conclusion, the San Antonio Spurs are certainly one team that will be interested in the superstar forward. I can't help but wonder if the Spurs could make an offer for Markkanen that would revolve around the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. That asset could go a long way in helping expedite Utah's rebuild. In return, the Spurs would get a star player who could help push this team closer to their goal of winning a title or, at the very least, enter the title picture in the Western Conference.

If the Spurs were to put the No. 2 overall pick on the table in a hypothetical deal for Markkanen, the Jazz would have no other option but to listen. With how this offseason is trending, Utah must prepare for such a scenario.