4 Non-Giannis superstars Spurs should target via trade with No. 2 overall pick

Desmond Bane + Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

This may be considered a bit of a copout answer, but I can't help but wonder if the San Antonio Spurs would be willing to build a package centered around their No. 2 overall pick if it meant them getting a return of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. They may not be superstars in their own light, but together, they could have the same level of impact that as one. If the Spurs were able to keep their relative core together, while adding Bane and JJJ, they'd immediately emerge as a strong contender in the Western Conference.

In fact, I'd go all the way to say that if the Spurs were able to add Bane and JJJ to their established duo of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, that they'd emerge as arguably the best starting 5 in the NBA. If Wemby continues to make the developmental leaps in his game that many project him to, this is the type of move that would send shockwaves across the league.

However, if it were to happen, the Spurs would probably have to send multiple other draft picks other than the No. 2 overall pick and perhaps a young player. At least for now, I don't think the Grizzlies have that much motivation to completely blow up their roster and rebuild around Ja Morant. That's exactly what the Grizzlies would be signaling if they were to accept such a deal, or even have the conversation that could lead to such a trade.

It's certainly a call the Spurs can make if they're feeling good about where they are in their team build. The bottom line is that San Antonio will have ultimate flexibility heading into the NBA offseason. Whether or not they pull the trigger on a big move this summer remains to be seen, but they'll certainly have the assets to get something done.