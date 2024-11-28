5 Depressing NBA teams with virtually no chance of climbing out of early-season hole
New Orleans Pelicans
There couldn't have been many around the league who were expecting the New Orleans Pelicans to emerge as a potential contender in the Western Conference entering the season. However, the way this team has completely seen its roof fall through makes their entire situation that much more depressing. On paper, the Pelicans should be better than they currently are. Right now, at the quarter mark of the regular season, the Pelicans have the worst record in the Western Conference and have a lot of ground to make up if they're going to have any shot of making the postseason.
Even though much of their struggles can be chalked up to injuries, this is a team that has continued to leave much to be desired over the last few years. On paper, the Pelicans should be in the conversation to finish as a top-six seed in the conference. No matter how talented or deep the rest of the West may be, the Pelicans should be considered one of the deepest rosters on paper. For one reason or another, the Pelicans have completely fallen on their faces to start this season.
While there could be some hope for a huge bounce back heading into the thick of the regular season, especially as the team gets healthier, it's hard to truly bank on that with the uncertainty that continues to revolve around Zion Williamson, who is currently sidelined with an injury. The most recent reporting is not that positive and there still isn't a definite timeline on when he could return to the court. For as talented as the Pelicans are, Zion remains the heart and soul of this team. If he's not available or healthy, it's hard to imagine the Pelicans having the ability to make up as much ground as they are going to have to after their disastrous start to this season.
At some point soon, it may be time for this front office to have an honest conversation about this team's future. If the Pelicans aren't able to bounce back, which I can't envision for the moment, it may be time to break up this core or, at the very least, retool around Zion (if the team still believes he can be the cornerstone of what they're building).