5 NBA playoff teams who should blow it up after a quick postseason exit

Exploring five NBA Playoff teams who seriously need to blow up their roster if they have a quick postseason exit.

The final stretch run to the NBA Playoffs has officially arrived in the Association and there are many teams that are looking to put themselves in the best position to make a run. While there are a group of teams that are expected to be big players in the NBA Playoffs, there are also teams of which not much is expected. For whatever reason, these are teams that have been a great disappointment so far this season. In this article, we'll explore five likely playoff teams that could be in a position to blow up their roster if their disappointments continue into the postseason.

The obvious pick: Phoenix Suns

It's no surprise to see the Phoenix Suns make the cut as a team that will likely seriously explore the option of blowing up their team if they have a disappointing showing in the playoffs or miss the postseason entirely. Right now, the Suns are on pace to miss the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference. And with everything that's been reported, it does appear as if big changes are on the horizon for the West contender.

It seems like all but a guarantee that Kevin Durant is going to be traded at some point this offseason, and, to be perfectly honest, that could just be the tip of the iceberg. At this point, there may not be any player on the roster that is considered "off-limits" other than Devin Booker. There has even been some speculation about the possibility of the team making a head coaching change after just one year of Mike Budenholzer.

Unless there's a miracle awaiting this team over the last month of the season, the Suns' roster is probably going to look a lot different than it currently does at this moment. To be quite honest, that's probably for the best at this point.