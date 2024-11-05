5 NBA Rookies who may be steals, 4 who might be busts based on the early season
Through the first two weeks of the NBA season, we take a closer look at five rookies who have been impressive and four who have disappointed.
Two weeks into the regular season, it may not be an ideal time to begin to grade how the 2024 NBA Draft has performed but there are certainly a few conclusions that we can begin to draw. At this point, most highly-touted rookies have been able to get their feet wet and experience the way of the NBA. For some rookies, it's taken them completely by surprise and that is very much evident by their inability to make their mark. For others, they've seemed to adjust their games accordingly.
As we begin to break down the 2024 NBA Draft class, I believe it's important to note that there hasn't been one rookie who has emerged as head and shoulders above the rest. It's not like last season with the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren or even a couple of seasons ago with Paolo Banchero. This draft class is still very much a mystery, for better or worse, and we're still trying to identify the gems that will arise. Through the first few games of the regular season, we explore a few rookies who have impressed and a few who have disappointed.
NBA Rookies who have been impressive
Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
Stats: 10 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 48% FG, 34% 3PT
Through the first two weeks of the regular season, there's an argument to be made that Jaylen Wells has been one of the most impressive rookies so far. Even though that may not be saying much considering how much this rookie class has struggled overall to start the year, it is a statement that a second-round pick has been one of the better rookies on the offensive end of the floor this season. Wells is top-5 in minutes played, points per game, 3-point percentage (accounting for attempts), and top-10 in rebounding amongst rookies through the first handful of games this season.
Wells had a successful training camp and pre-season in which he managed to break into the Grizzlies rotation and you'd have to imagine that's not going to change for the foreseeable future. I'm not quite sold on his ceiling in the league but at the very least, it does appear as if the Grizzlies have hit on a rotation player. As the season continues to unwind, it will be interesting to see how Wells evolves as a player in Memphis.