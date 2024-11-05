5 NBA Rookies who may be steals, 4 who might be busts based on the early season
Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns (impressive)
Stats: 7 PPG, 43% FG, 36% 3PT
As is the case with every player on this list, you have to consider the context of where they were drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft to make a case either way. For Ryan Dunn, who was the No. 28 pick, it does appear as if the Phoenix Suns did get excellent value. At least that's the early indications through the first two weeks of the regular season. The overall verdict is still out for Ryan Dunn but he's proven to be a worthy contributor off the bench for the upstart Suns so far this season.
What made Dunn a potential first-round draft pick is his versatile defensive capabilities. While he's continued to prove that he could emerge as a potential All-NBA Defensive player down the road, it's his offensive production early on this season that has been truly impressive. In fact, dating back to the pre-draft process, it was the concerns on that end of the floor for him that caused him to drop nearly out of the first round entirely. Nevertheless, it does appear as if the Suns' gamble on Dunn is paying off.
For a player who was considered somewhat of an afterthought heading into this season on a star-studded roster, Dunn has become a consistent contributor on the Suns' second unit. He's emerged as a natural fit next to Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, and could emerge as somewhat of a swiss-army-knife type of player even more so late in the season if he continues to develop and polish his offensive game. But even if he doesn't, the Suns appear to have found a valuable addition to their depth.
I'm not quite sure what Dunn's long-term ceiling holds in the NBA but there are certainly tools that the Suns should be excited about. And playing for such a star-studded roster that has some lofty goals this year, there's a good chance that Dunn is going to face trial by fire and gain some valuable experience during his rookie season. For a draft that has left much to be desired, it does seem as if the Suns may have scored one of the few gems taken late in the first round.