5 NBA Rookies who may be steals, 4 who might be busts based on the early season
Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers (impressive)
Stats: 7 PPG, 47% FG, 38% 3PT
Through the first seven games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the Western Conference. For a team that didn't have a ton of expectations heading into this season, the Lakers have managed to get off to a solid 4-3 start to the year. The team has clearly been buoyed by new head coach J.J. Redick and the changes he's made to the overall culture and excellent play of Anthony Davis. Whether this team will be able to keep this level of play up remains to be seen. However, the early vibes are great surrounding this team.
One small part of the new-look supporting cast, perhaps arguably the only new element compared to last season, is Dalton Knecht. After he fell out of the lottery and into the Lakers' laps on NBA Draft night, Los Angeles didn't hesitate in selecting Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick. Throughout his time with the team during the NBA Summer League, pre-season, and the start of the regular season, Knecht has shown some promising signs as a potential contributor for the team.
It's clear that the Lakers haven't taken the training wheels completely off Knecht, as he's only averaging 16 minutes per game, he has been productive in the role that they've allowed him to play thus far. Knecht is averaging eight points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. His numbers likely balloon even more if given slightly more minutes off the bench. I do believe there will be a time when Knecht does get a larger role, but it's clear that the team is pacing his rookie season.
For now, you have to trust Redick and the coaching staff. What they've been doing so far this season has proven to be effective and that includes their initial plan for Knecht. The early indications are that he could emerge as one of the most consistent rookie players by the end of the season. I'd imagine that by the time we get to March and April, he'll also have a bigger role than he does at the start of the season. You can't blame the Lakers for not wanting to overwhelm the rookie. That's the last thing they should want to do.