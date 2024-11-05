5 NBA Rookies who may be steals, 4 who might be busts based on the early season
Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (impressive)
Stats. 11 PPG, 7 RPG, 65% FG
Heading into the offseason, the Memphis Grizzlies made it a high priority to try to find a replacement at the center position once they moved on from Steven Adams. Equipped with a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it wasn't a foregone conclusion that the team was going to use the asset to find their replacement, but when Zach Edey was available to them, the Grizzlies couldn't help but take a flier on one of the most dynamic and productive big men in collegiate basketball history. At least through the first two weeks of the season, that decision is paying off for the Grizzlies.
Through the early portion of his rookie season, Edey has started all eight games for Memphis and has posted a solid 11 points and seven rebounds per contest. He's quietly been one of the most impressive rookies from this year's draft class. What the Grizzlies have to be encouraged most about Edey is the fact that he's still easing his way into this next level. The game is faster, quicker, and completely different from the way the college game is played. While he's had a learning curve, Edey has performed better than perhaps most expected him to.
Coming out of Purdue, one of the bigger questions marks revolving around Edey was whether he'd be able to transition seamlessly to the faster NBA game. While he certainly has his disadvantages, especially on the defensive end of the floor, Edey has still managed to make his presence felt. And at least so far, the Grizzlies continue to give him the starting nod for the team. It's been an extremely small sample size and it's impossible to predict how his game will continue to evolve over the next few months.
The early signs are certainly encouraging for Edey. Now that we know Edey can play in the league and that his game was translatable to a certain extent, the other big question that I have in my mind revolves around what his ceiling might be. How good of a player can Edey be in a few years? How will his game change or evolve over that time? Edey has proven he can be open to change and if he wants staying power in the Association, you almost have to assume that is coming one way or another.