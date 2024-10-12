6 NBA rookies who are flashing star potential through the first week of pre-season
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
Pre-season stats: 1 G, 18 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 78% FG, 75% 3PT
The No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, has only played one pre-season game so far but he's already begun to show quite a bit of promise. In his one pre-season game, Risacher logged 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game on nearly 80 percent shooting from the field. As a player who entered the league with plenty of question marks and mystery, it does seem as though the Hawks may have been on to something with this selection. The long-term hope is that Risacher could emerge as a star on the wing in the future. If his first action in pre-season is any indication, perhaps they could end up being proven right.
It's never fair to overreact to a pre-season game in the NBA either way. However, Risacher did show the ability to adapt quickly to the NBA speed and game. That has to be a sign of positivity for the team as we inch closer and closer to the start of the season.
I don't think anyone is going to expect Risacher to average 18 points per game in the regular season but there are clear signs that he does have some star potential in his future. That's all the Hawks can ask from him right now.