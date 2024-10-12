6 NBA rookies who are flashing star potential through the first week of pre-season
Dillon Jones, Oklahoma City Thunder
Pre-season stats: 3 G, 16 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 58% FG, 50% 3PT
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the few teams in the NBA that have already played three pre-season games. During that span, Dillon Jones is one rookie who has continuously popped off the screen. As a late first-round pick for the Thunder, there isn't a ton of expectations on Jones heading into the start of the season. However, if his pre-season showing is any indication, the Thunder might have another wing they have to find minutes for. In three pre-season games, Jones has jumped off the screen twice.
In his debut, Jones scored 17 points and in his third game, he logged 23 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists on 62 percent shooting from the field. Overall, Jones has been pretty consistent as another wing who can offer some versatility for the Thunder moving forward.
It'd be shocking if Jones was in the Thunder's opening night rotation. However, if the team invests in his development, he's the type of player who could grow into a potential role for the team by the end of the season.