6 NBA rookies who are flashing star potential through the first week of pre-season
Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers
Pre-season stats: 2 G, 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, 50% 3PT
The Philadelphia 76ers did a great job of adding another star player during the offseason but drafting Jared McCain could be viewed as one of the most underrated moves for the team. In two pre-season games, McCain has already begun to show flashes of promise for the Sixers. He's averaging 12 points and five rebounds on 50 percent shooting from deep. For a team that has arguably the best big 3 in the Eastern Conference, McCain could seemingly play a big role for the team this season. With the uncertainty of the team's depth, McCain could be a complete game-changer for the Sixers this year.
You'd imagine that if the Sixers are going to make a deep run in the playoffs and put themselves in a position to compete for a championship, some of the "others" are going to have to step up. If McCain does become a consistent contributor for the Sixers, it could completely alter this team's ceiling.
The Sixers may have hit on their selection of McCain. I don't want to get too ahead of myself but he does look like a young player who carries himself with much promise for the future.