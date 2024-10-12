6 NBA rookies who are flashing star potential through the first week of pre-season
Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat
Pre-season stats: 1 G, 13 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 56% FG
Kel'el Ware has only played one pre-season game with the Miami Heat but the reason why he had to be included on this list is because he has picked up where he left off after a strong showing in Summer League. In his lone pre-season game, Ware logged 13 points, five rebounds, and four blocks on 56 percent shooting from the field. He clearly has talent and a unique skill set that could benefit the Heat this season. Whether he'll be able to crack Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if he emerged as a starter (next to Bam Adebayo) by the end of the season.
Ware could be the exact player that the Heat has been looking opposite of Bam for years. The two seem to fit well and if he continues to impress through the rest of the pre-season, it's going to be difficult for Spo not to find minutes for the young big.
For Ware, and most other rookies on this list, it could come down to consistency. If he continues to pass all the tests the Heat throws at him, I'd imagine Ware is going to quickly emerge as a favorite for Heat fans.