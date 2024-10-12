6 NBA rookies who are flashing star potential through the first week of pre-season
Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
Pre-season stats: 2 G, 11 points, 3.5 assists, 50% FG, 40% 3PT
Even though Stephon Castle did come down to earth a bit during his second pre-season game, I don't think we can ignore his most recent showing. Castle finished with 17 points, four assists, and two steals on 44 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. He looked the part of the potential point guard of the future for the San Antonio Spurs and should give the fans more excitement heading into the start of the season. For all rookies, consistency is the key. It's certainly something to watch as the pre-season continues to unfold.
What fans should be most excited about Castle is that he's going to have a role right away. Likely as a backup guard, fans will be able to see Castle's development on the fly. I don't think anyone expects Castle to be a star right away but he does have all the traits to develop into one in the future.
As one of the highly touted prospects from this year's NBA Draft, Castle is certainly one of the players who could be in a position to finish as a dark horse candidate to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.