6 NBA teams who desperately need to get off to a hot start this season
Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we explore six teams who desperately need to get off to hot starts.
In less than a week, the official start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season will have arrived. Even though every team in the league should be excited about the clean slate, there are a few teams across the league that will have everything to play for in the first few weeks of the season. In this article, we'll explore six teams that, for one reason or another, must get off to a fast start to the season.
Detroit Pistons
Heading into the start of the season, no one is expecting big things for the Detroit Pistons. However, this is a team that has to show some signs of promise. Their young core needs to start showing dividends this season. If not, who knows what fate could await this team at the NBA Trade Deadline or next offseason. Getting off to a 12-8 start to the season could do wonders for this young team's confidence.
In the first 20 games of the season, we're going to get a good indication of what type of season this will end up being for the Pistons. Detroit needs some promise and if they were to get it during the first few weeks of the season, it could help completely change the narrative around this team's young core.