6 NBA teams who desperately need to get off to a hot start this season
Milwaukee Bucks
Losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs each of the last two seasons is not a good look. There have been "other" factors that have hurt the team, such as injuries, but it's been a difficult two years for the Milwaukee Bucks. Heading into this season, the Bucks have to turn their fortune around before the front office is forced to make another rash move. After the coaching change last season, the Bucks went 17-19 in the regular season with Doc Rivers and lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the first round of the playoffs.
If the Bucks want to quiet the negative narrative around the team, it would be amazing to see this team get off to a fast start. And it's not even just the questions about Rivers that need to be answered. The unknown of Damian Lillard's fit with the team is another issue that needs to be sorted out.
If the Bucks were to get off to a fast start and reassert themselves as a contender, it would completely change the way the top of the Eastern Conference is viewed.