6 NBA teams who desperately need to get off to a hot start this season
Phoenix Suns
Over the past year and a half, the argument could be made that there hasn't been a more disappointing team in the Western Conference than the Phoenix Suns. With all their talent, the Suns were swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season. Hoping to rebound this year, the Suns added to their supporting cast and brought in a more natural point guard to help solidify the starting 5. Even though the Suns are still overlooked as a potential contender in the Western Conference, it will be interesting to see how much has changed for this team at the start of the year.
Getting off to a fast start could send a quick message to the rest of the league, that the Suns are going to be a problem in the postseason. Phoenix is too talented to not factor into the championship picture this season.
But because of their previous disappointments, the Suns will have to prove their worth as a contender this season. And that will largely begin during the first few weeks of the season when we get our first look at the new-look supporting cast.