7 Desperate trades Lakers must explore to emerge as West favorites next year

Lakers trade for Anfernee Simons

Jerami Grant may not be the only Portland Trail Blazers player that the Los Angeles Lakers could end up targeting via trade this offseason. If the Lakers find themselves at a point where they want to add some more offensive firepower to the team, Anfernee Simons could emerge as an intriguing option. In the final year of his contract, there's a very real chance that the Blazers will explore his trade market anyway. This is where the Lakers can step in, at the very least, to test the market.

If the price doesn't end up being too steep, Simons is a player the Lakers should certainly kick tires on. The only potential concern is the idea that Simons and Austin Reaves may be too similar players. In that case, the Lakers could end up shying away from a potential move. Nevertheless, adding another offense-minded wing may not be the worst-case scenario for the Lakers this offseason.

What the trade would look like: What a potential swap could look like will depend on what the trade market looks like for Simons. Even though he's a proven offensive difference-maker, his value could be difficult to predict because any team that signs him will also have to give him a pretty steep contract extension. That could make some teams shy away from a potential move for Simons.

However, if the Lakers make it clear this is a target they want to pursue, a deal that could work revolves around Los Angeles sending Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Maxi Kleber, and a first-round pick to the Blazers for Simons. If I had to guess, I'd imagine that'd be an offer the Blazers would probably take for Simons' expiring contract. The question is, would the Lakers be willing to give all that up for Simons?