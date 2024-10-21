7 Most fascinating NBA storylines to watch unfold at the start of the season
Exploring seven of the most fascinating NBA storylines to watch at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
After what has felt like a long NBA offseason, the start of the regular season is finally here. The NBA will open the regular season with a captivating night 1 double-header (Knicks vs. Celtics, Timberwolves vs. Lakers) but that will only be the start of an intrigue surrounding the start of the season.
In this article, we'll explore seven of the most fascinating storylines worthy of watching unfold through the first few weeks of the regular season.
Can the Golden State Warriors carry pre-season success into the regular season?
Even after a somewhat disappointing offseason in which the front office left much to be desired, it will be interesting to see how the Golden State Warriors look at the start of the season. Despite not making a huge offseason move, the Warriors did look impressive in the NBA's pre-season. They finished with a perfect 6-0 record and you can't help but wonder if that will be something the team can carry into the start of the regular season.
When discussing the likely contenders in the Western Conference, the Warriors are not a team included in that discussion. But that could quickly change if the Warriors do get off to a fast start to the season. The Warriors reemerging as one of the better teams in the conference could end up being one of the better stories of the season.