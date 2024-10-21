7 Most fascinating NBA storylines to watch unfold at the start of the season
How will the new-look Philadelphia 76ers look with Paul George?
The Philadelphia 76ers made arguably the biggest move of the NBA offseason when they signed Paul George away from the LA Clippers in free agency. With the addition of PG, the Sixers now have one of the most talented Big 3s in the league. Will they play up to their talent? That remains one of the bigger questions heading into the start of the season, not to mention the health of Joel Embiid and PG. Embiid was held out of pre-season as he begins his new load management program this year. PG also suffered a minor injury in pre-season and there's no guarantee he'll be back on opening night.
If I had to guess, I'd predict this season is going to go extremely good or bad for the Sixers. If they remain healthy throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, the Sixers have the chance to do something special this year. If they can't remain healthy, this season will likely end in disappointment once again.
How they look at the start of the season could give us some indication of what we can expect from the team this year.